SHIP ART The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum presents “Heroic Journeys: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories,” an exhibit of letters, photographs, artifacts, and installations exploring the military’s everyday heroes, and their transgression from soldier to citizen to veteran. Tuesday, 10 a.m., Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, 46th Street and 12th Avenue, 212-245-0072, $16.50 general, $12.50 students, seniors, and veterans, $11.50 children.

MORE BOATS “Big Pleasure Point,” a sculpture by Nancy Rubins, is constructed of full-size boats, jet skis, and other pleasure crafts that are welded and wired together. The sculpture is presented by Lincoln Center and is cantilevered over Josie Robertson Plaza throughout the summer. Saturday through Monday, September 4, Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, 64th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875- 5047, free.

Most museums are closed on Mondays, but the following museums will be open on Monday, July 3: the Metropolitan Museum of Art (1000 Fifth Ave. at 82nd Street, 212-535-7710), the Guggenheim Museum (1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500), the Frick Collection (1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-288-0700). The American Museum of Natural History (79th Street and Central Park West, 212-769-5606) will be open on Monday and Tuesday, July 4.