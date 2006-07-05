Art
BEYOND BAMBI Klemens Gasser & Tanja Grunert Gallery presents “Deer and Beer,” an exhibit of paintings by Ann Craven.The paintings feature does and bucks in normal forest environments, as well as unexpected locations, including a kitchen table and a pink wallpapered room. Through Friday, July 28, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Klemens Gasser & Tanja Grunert Gallery, 524 W. 19th St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-807-9494, free.
