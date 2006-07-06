This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BACKWARD AND FORWARD Dillon Gallery presents “Past and Present,” an exhibit of abstract paintings by American artist Hector Leonardi. Through Saturday, July 15, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dillon Gallery, 555 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-727-8585, free.

MAYAN LECTURES The Metropolitan Museum of Art presents a day of Spanish lectures and films in conjunction with its “Treasures of Sacred Maya Kings” exhibit. The films include Roberto Rochin’s “Ulama, el juego de la vida y la muerte” (“Ulama, the Game of Life and Death”) (1986), and Rolando Klein’s “Chac: The Rain God” (1974). Lectures include a presentation in Spanish by the director of an archaeological dig in Cakamul, Mexico, Ramon Carrasco Vargas, which is summarized in English afterwards by archeologist Marines Colon Gonzalez. Saturday, 1 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., between 81st and 82nd streets, 212-396-5460, $15 general, $10 students and seniors, free for children and members.