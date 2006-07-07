This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REALITY CHECK Jenkins Johnson Gallery presents its eighth annual Realism Invitational, featuring paintings by 27 artists. Pieces include Jacob Pfeiffer’s “The Obvious Choice” (2006), which depicts a large pink beet next to a melting candy apple. Through Sunday, July 15, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Jenkins Johnson Gallery, 521 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-629-0707, free.

MAYAN LECTURES The Metropolitan Museum of Art presents a day of Spanish lectures and films in conjunction with its “Treasures of Sacred Maya Kings” exhibit. The films include Roberto Rochín’s “Ulama, el juego de la vida y la muerte” (“Ulama, the Game of Life and Death”) (1986), and Rolando Klein’s “Chac: The Rain God” (1974). Lectures include a presentation in Spanish by the director of an archaeological dig in Cakamul, Mexico, Ramón Carrasco Vargas, which is summarized in English afterwards by archeologist Marinés Colón González.Saturday, 1 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., between 81st and 82nd streets, 212-396-5460, $15 general, $10 students and seniors, free for children and members.

SOUTH KOREAN SOUNDS The School of Visual Arts presents “Sóu-Lí/Sound,” a group exhibit by 48 South Korean artists curated by Jong Yuen Ahn.The exhibit explores how American and Korean cultures perceive and translate sounds differently. Saturday through Saturday, July 22, Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Visual Arts Gallery, 601 W. 26th St., between Eleventh and Twelfth avenues, 15th floor, 212-592-2145, free.