Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DOWNTOWN GROUP SHOW The Redhead Project Space and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council present “At Hand,” a group exhibit curated by Lou Laurita. Pieces include paper cut-outs of Burberry coats by Jonathan Peck and love notes on Velcro by Tawnie Silva.Other artists include Alexander Seth Cameron and Johannes Vanderbeek. Through Friday, August 18, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Redhead Project Space, 125 Maiden Lane, between Pearl and Water streets, 212-219-9401, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.