Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MOLDING CL AY Alexandre Gallery presents “Your Beauty’s Gold is Clay,” a group exhibit of clay sculptures by artists including Nicole Cherubini, Anne Arnold, William King, and Jessica Jackson Hutchins. Above, Ms. Cherubini’s “G-Pot, Green with Branches” (2006); left, Ms. Arnold’s “Ishmael” (1982). Through Friday, August 4, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Alexandre Gallery, the Fuller Building, 41 E. 57th St.at Madison Avenue, 13th floor, 212-755-2828, free.
