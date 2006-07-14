Art
SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP The Alice Austen House Museum presents a reception for “The Art of Symbiosis,” a photographic sculpture exhibit by Stephen Barnett. Mr. Barnett combines photographs with abstract images to create his collage-like “sculptures.” The exhibit runs through September 12. Saturday, 2 p.m., Alice Austen House Museum, 2 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, 718-816-4506, free.
