Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SOUTH KOREAN SOUNDS The School of Visual Arts presents “Sou-Li/Sound,” a group exhibit by 48 South Korean artists and alumni of the school, curated by Jong Yuen Ahn.The exhibit explores how American and Korean cultures perceive and translate sounds differently. Through Saturday, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Visual Arts Gallery, 601 W. 26th St., between Eleventh and Twelfth avenues, 15th floor, 212-592-2145, free.
