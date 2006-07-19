Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ALL AROUND Edward Thorp Gallery presents “Everywhichway,” a group exhibit of drawings, paintings, and sculptures. Left, Colin Thomson’s “Fort” (2006); above, Chris Martin’s “Yellow, Green, Red (Rising)” (2006). Through Friday, July 28, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Edward Thorp Gallery, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, 212-691-6565, free.
