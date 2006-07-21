This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWIM SWAM SWUM Julie Saul Gallery presents “No Lifeguard on Duty,” an exhibit of photographs by J. Bennett Fitts. The exhibit showcases swimming pools at new and abandoned motels across the country. Through Friday, August 11, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Julie Saul Gallery, between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-627-2410, free.

BEYOND WILLIAMSBURG The Bushwick Art Project presents BAPLab 2006, a nightlong festival of digital art, new media, and electronic music. Digital artists include Marie-Christine Katz, Suneet Sethi, and Patrick Aloysius Gallagher. An entire building is devoted to the festival, with multiple rooms allocated to individual art forms. Saturday, 4 p.m., 3rd Ward, 195 Morgan Ave., between Stagg and Meadow streets, Bushwick, Brooklyn, 347-517-8223, $10.

BRONX TOUR The Municipal Art Society presents “Mott Haven: The New Art Scene,” a walking tour of artists’ studios in the Bronx. Sites include a former piano factory that now houses 20 studios and a silver-plating factory. A Dutch lunch follows the tour. Sunday, 10 a.m., meeting point at northeast corner of 138th Street and Grand Concourse, the Bronx, 212-439-1049, $15 general, $12 members. Register at mas.org.