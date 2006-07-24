Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TWO STICKS TOGETHER Chambers Fine Art presents “The Way of Chopsticks,” a multimedia and sculpture exhibit by Chinese experimental artists Song Dong and Yin Xiuzhen.The exhibit explores the philosophical and sociological ideas behind the eating utensils. Through Friday, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Chambers Fine Art, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, 212-414-1169, free.
