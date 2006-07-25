Art
BRASS AND STEEL The Educational Alliance presents “Break the Mold: Honoring Walt Zucker,” an exhibit of works honoring the sculptor. Artists include Tom Otterness, Meryl Meisler, and Ailene Fields. Above, Mr. Otterness’s “Telephone with Four Figures” (1986); left, Ms. Meisler’s “Alas, Poor New York, I Knew It Well” (2006). Through Wednesday, August 9, Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Educational Alliance, the Rubenstein Gallery, 197 East Broadway, between Jefferson and Clinton streets, 212-780-2300 ext. 378, free.
