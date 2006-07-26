This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REMEMBERING A PAINTER Blue Mountain Gallery presents a memorial exhibit honoring the abstract painter Joyce Sampson. The exhibit recounts works that Sampson produced during the 1950s and 1960s, while she worked in a social program helping impoverished children in the city. Through Saturday, Tuesday–Saturday 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Blue Mountain Gallery, 530 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 646-486-4730, free.

SWISS MASTER The Frick Collection presents “Jean-Étienne Liotard (1702-1789): Swiss Master,” an exhibit of paintings from the Musées d’art et d’histoire in Geneva. The exhibit focuses on Liotard’s portraits, including a painting of the artist’s son from 1769–70, in which the young man butters a piece of bread. Through Sunday, September 17, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-288-0700, $15 general, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for members.