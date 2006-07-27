Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MANY COLORS June Kelly Gallery presents “Moments Hesitation,” an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Moe Brooker, who lists Wassily Kandinsky as an influence on his work. Through Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., June Kelly Gallery, 591 Broadway, between Prince and W. Houston streets, 212-226-1660, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.