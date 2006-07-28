Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PAST AND PRESENT ClampArt Gallery presents “It’s very difficult to keep the line between the past and present. You know what I mean?,” a group photography exhibit. Through Friday, August 4, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., ClampArt Gallery, 531 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 646-230-0020, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.