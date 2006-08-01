Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BRUSHES AND PENCILS Kouros Gallery presents “Wrote for Luck” and “Large Format,” two group exhibits of drawings and paintings. Left, Melinda Stickney Gibson’s “A Solitary Instinct” (1996); above, Mark Stafford’s “Drift: Document #56” (2006). Through Friday, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Kouros Gallery, 23 E. 73rd St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-288-5888, free.
