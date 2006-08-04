This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLORS ABOUND Greenberg Van Doren Gallery presents “Palette,” a group exhibit of works that explore diverse uses of color. Artists include Laleh Khorramian, Naomi Fisher, and Martin McMurray. Through Friday, August 18, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Greenberg Van Doren Gallery, 730 Fifth Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-445-0444, free.

NIGHT STROLL The LongHouse Art Reserve in East Hampton, N.Y., presents a twilight tour of the reserve’s gardens, discussing plants that are at their peak. Monday, 6 p.m., LongHouse Art Reserve, 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton, L.I., 631-329-3568, $30 for one, $55 for two.