This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALPHABET CITY The Queens Museum of Art presents “ABCDF: Portraits of Mexico City,” a multimedia group exhibit honoring one of the largest cities in the world. Through Sunday, September 17, Wednesday–Sunday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Friday, noon–8 p.m., Queens Museum of Art, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, 718-592-9700, $5 general, $2.50 seniors and children, free for members.

SUNNY ART Gerald Peters Gallery presents “Summer Salon,” a group exhibit of paintings and collages. Artists include Mara Sprafkin, Max Kazemzadeh, and Bennet Austin. Through Friday, Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Gerald Peters Gallery, 24 W. 78th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-628-9760, free.