The New York Sun

Join
National

Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Art
Art

DOWNTOWN GROUP SHOW The Redhead Project Space and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council present “At Hand,” a group exhibit curated by Lou Laurita. Pieces include paper cut-outs of Burberry coats by Jonathan Peck and love notes on Velcro by Tawnie Silva. Other artists include Alexander Seth Cameron and Johannes Vanderbeek. Through Friday, August 18, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Redhead Project Space, 125 Maiden Lane, between Pearl and Water streets, 212-219-9401, free.

DESIGNING WOMAN The Museum of the City of New York presents “The High Style of Dorothy Draper,” an exhibit of rarely seen drawings, furnishings, and photographs by the interior decorator, whose commissions included the Carlyle Hotel. Through Monday, October 9, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.

BOLD RELIEF The Guggenheim Museum presents a multimedia retrospective of the work of architect Zaha Hadid, reflecting on her approach to urban planning.Through Wednesday, October 25, Saturday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.

MAGIC CARPET The Frick Collection presents “Gardens of Eternal Spring: Two Mughal Carpets,” a display of two newly-conserved floor coverings that date from the mid-17th-century reign of Indian emperor Shah Jahan. Through Sunday, October 29, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Frick Collection, 1 East 70th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-288-0700, $15 general, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for members.

Art
Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use