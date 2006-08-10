This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOWNTOWN GROUP SHOW The Redhead Project Space and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council present “At Hand,” a group exhibit curated by Lou Laurita. Pieces include paper cut-outs of Burberry coats by Jonathan Peck and love notes on Velcro by Tawnie Silva. Other artists include Alexander Seth Cameron and Johannes Vanderbeek. Through Friday, August 18, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Redhead Project Space, 125 Maiden Lane, between Pearl and Water streets, 212-219-9401, free.

DESIGNING WOMAN The Museum of the City of New York presents “The High Style of Dorothy Draper,” an exhibit of rarely seen drawings, furnishings, and photographs by the interior decorator, whose commissions included the Carlyle Hotel. Through Monday, October 9, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.

BOLD RELIEF The Guggenheim Museum presents a multimedia retrospective of the work of architect Zaha Hadid, reflecting on her approach to urban planning.Through Wednesday, October 25, Saturday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.

MAGIC CARPET The Frick Collection presents “Gardens of Eternal Spring: Two Mughal Carpets,” a display of two newly-conserved floor coverings that date from the mid-17th-century reign of Indian emperor Shah Jahan. Through Sunday, October 29, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Frick Collection, 1 East 70th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues, 212-288-0700, $15 general, $10 seniors, $5 students, free for members.