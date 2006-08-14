Art
MANHATTAN MONUMENTS
The Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., presents “Subterranean Monuments,” featuring photographs and paintings of postwar Manhattan by Rudy Burckhardt, Ray Johnson, and Peter Hujar. Through Sunday, September 17, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center, Vassar College, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 845-437-7745, free.
