This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SEASONAL SELECTIONS Dillon Gallery presents “Summer 2006,” a group exhibit of paintings featuring works by artists Per Fronth, Patricia Nix, and William Scharf. Through Sunday, September 2, Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Dillon Gallery, 555 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-727-8585, free.

30 ACTS ON TWO STAGES Galapagos Art Space presents “Catch 18,” the third anniversary celebration of its ongoing bimonthly performance and video series. Featured acts include Theatre of a Two-Headed Calf and the theatrical company Nellie Tinder. Saturday, 7 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Wythe and Kent streets, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-384-4586, $15.

