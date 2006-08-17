Art
HELLO JOEL, I’M JACKIE P.P.O.W. Gallery presents “Risky Business,” a group exhibit of fantastical paintings, sculpture, and photography. Artists include Dana Dale Lee, Michelle Handelman, Sharon Thomas, and Margaret Roleke. Above, Rafael Francisco Salas’s “Winter Portrait” (2006); right, Luigi Cicala’s “Pope X” (2006). Through tomorrow, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., P.P.O.W. Gallery, 555 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-647-1044, free.
