RIDE ‘EM, COWGIRLS Playwright LindaAnn Loschiavo and the Village Restaurant present “Onstage Outlaws: Mae West and Texas Guinan in a Lawless Decade,” an exhibit of photographs and paintings depicting the actress West and the gunslinging speakeasy hostess Guinan. The exhibit officially kicks off with a Sunday brunch and walking tour. Friday through Thursday, August 31, 6–11 p.m., Sunday brunch, noon, Village Restaurant, 62 W. 9th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-505-3355, free, $25 for Sunday brunch and tour.

30 ACTS ON TWO STAGES Galapagos Art Space presents “Catch 18,” the third anniversary celebration of its ongoing bimonthly performance and video series. Featured acts include Theatre of a Two-Headed Calf and the theatrical company Nellie Tinder. Saturday, 7 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Wythe and Kent streets, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-384-4586, $15.