FIGURES IN COLOR The Edgar M. Bronfman Center for Jewish Student Life at New York University presents “Becoming,” an exhibit of new paintings by Joshua Meyer. Through Friday, September 8, Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Bronfman Center, 7 E. 10th St., between Fifth Avenue and University Place, 212-998-4122, free.

MANHATTAN MONUMENTS The Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., presents “Subterranean Monuments,” featuring photographs and paintings of postwar Manhattan by Rudy Burckhardt, Ray Johnson, and Peter Hujar. Through Sunday, September 17, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center, Vassar College, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 845-437-7745, free.

BOLD RELIEF The Guggenheim Museum presents a multimedia retrospective of the work of architect Zaha Hadid, reflecting on her approach to urban planning. Through Wednesday, October 25, Saturday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.