This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WRITERLY OPINION The LongHouse Art Reserve in East Hampton, N.Y., presents “Some Sculpture,” an exhibit of outdoor works selected by playwright Edward Albee. Artists represented include DeWitt Godfrey, Casper Henselmann, and Ned Smyth. Through Friday, September 16, Wednesday–Saturday, 2–5 p.m., 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-3568, free.
