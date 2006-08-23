Art
MODERN REMEMBERANCES The Queen Sofía Spanish Institute presents a retrospective of paintings by modern painter Albert Ràfols-Casamada. The paintings represent the influence of the Catalan noucentisme tradition on the artist, which was an early 20th-century cultural reaction to the chaos of the Modernist tradition. Through Friday, September 29, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Queen Sofía Spanish Institute, 684 Park Ave., between 68th and 69th streets, 212-628-0420, free.
