SUMMER SHOWS “Summer 2006,” a group exhibit presented by PaceWildenstein Galleries, features a sculpture of a giant safety pin by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and paintings by Elizabeth Murray and Jim Dine Through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., PaceWildenstein, 534 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-929-7000, free.
