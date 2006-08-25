Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GROUP SHOW CLOSURE “Partial Recall,” a group exhibit at Lehmann Maupin Gallery, features paintings, sculptures, and video installations that explore elements of memory. Artists include Mike Kelley, Christian Curiel, and Juergen Teller. Through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Lehmann Maupin Gallery, 540 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-255-2923, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.