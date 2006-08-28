This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EASTBOUND, OUT OF SIGHT Beijingbased curator Feng Boyi presents “Body Boundary,” an exhibit of new paintings by Chinese artists exploring the modernization of the country. Artists include Song Kun, Ren Xiaolin, and Zhao Jihua. Through Saturday, Chambers Fine Art, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, 212-414-1169, free.

WHEN THEY WERE KINGS The Irish Arts Center presents “Fighting Irishmen: A Celebration of Celtic Warriors,” an exhibit of photos and artifacts belonging to legendary pugilists, including John L. Sullivan’s beaver-lined fur and a blazer custom–made for boxer Jack Dempsey. Today through Thursday, November 30, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Irish Arts Center, 533 W. 51st St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-757-3318, $10.

WRITERLY OPINION The LongHouse Art Reserve in East Hampton, N.Y., presents “Some Sculpture,” an exhibit of outdoor works selected by playwright Edward Albee. Artists represented include DeWitt Godfrey, Casper Henselmann, and Ned Smyth. Through Friday, September 16, Wednesday–Saturday, 2–5 p.m., 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-3568, free.