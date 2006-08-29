This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TEACHER’S GIFTS The Pratt Institute presents “Peripheral Vision: Art by Pratt Staff,” an exhibit of paintings, drawings, and prints by 18 faculty members. The exhibit is curated by an alumna from the institute, Robin Siegel, and features works by Brynna Tucker, Jim Khalsa, and Yorke Flynn. Through Thursday, September 7, noon–5 p.m., Pratt Institute, Steuben South Gallery, 200 Willoughby Ave., between Emerson Place and Hall Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-3473.

BLONDE BOMBSHELL Marilyn Monroe is remembered in “Marilyn,” an exhibit of photographs taken throughout her career, from her days as Norma Jeane to the set of “The Seven Year Itch.” Through Friday, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Staley-Wise Gallery, 560 Broadway, between Prince and Spring streets, 212-966-6223, free.

MANHATTAN MONUMENTS The Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., presents “Subterranean Monuments,” featuring photographs and paintings of postwar Manhattan by Rudy Burckhardt, Ray Johnson, and Peter Hujar. Through Sunday, September 17, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., Francis Lehman Loeb Art Center, Vassar College, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, 845-437-7745, free.

MODERN REMEMBERANCES The Queen Sofía Spanish Institute presents a retrospective of paintings by modern painter Albert Ràfols-Casamada.The paintings represent the influence of the Catalan noucentisme tradition on the artist, which was an early 20th-century cultural reaction to the chaos of the Modernist tradition. Through Friday, September 29, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Queen Sofía Spanish Institute, 684 Park Ave., between 68th and 69th streets, 212-628-0420, free.