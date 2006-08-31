The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DAY AT THE BEACH The history of Coney Island is celebrated in “A Day at Coney Island,” an exhibit of etchings and drawings by artists belonging to the New York Etcher’s Press. Artists represented include Bill Murphy, Martha Hayden, and Alan Petrulis. Through Saturday, September 30, Horrmann Library, Wagner College, 1 Campus Rd. at Holsman Road, Staten Island, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., 718-390-3100, free.

COWGIRL LIFE Playwright LindaAnn Loschiavo and the Village Restaurant present “Onstage Outlaws: Mae West and Texas Guinan in a Lawless Decade,” an exhibit of photographs and paintings depicting the actress West and the gunslinging speakeasy hostess Guinan. Through tonight, 6–11 p.m., Village Restaurant, 62 W. 9th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-505-3355, free.

