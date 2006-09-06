Art
SO GLAMOROUS “Cinema Chic,” an exhibit of movie posters from the first half of the 20th century, anticipates Fashion Week with a display of fashionable films, including a German version of the Michelangelo Antonioni film “Blow Up” (1966), featuring a provocative pose by Vanessa Redgrave and David Hemmings. Through Wednesday, October 25, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Posteritati Gallery, 239 Centre St., between Broome and Grand streets, 212-226-2207, free.
