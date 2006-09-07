This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLEARLY ABSTRACT “Miotte: Spirit of Defiance” is an exhibit of works by existential painter Jean Miotte, who began painting at the end of World War II. The exhibit opens with a reception and viewing. Tonight, 6–8 p.m., Chelsea Art Museum, 556 W. 22nd St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-255-0719, free.

LOST AND FOUND Italian artist Stefano Arienti’s new exhibit of sculptures and drawings focuses on his use of found objects, including marble tables and tablecloths. A special viewing opens the exhibit. Tonight, 6–8 p.m., Lehmann Maupin Gallery, 540 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-255-2923, free.

TEACHER’S GIFTS The Pratt Institute presents “Peripheral Vision: Art by Pratt Staff,” an exhibit of paintings, drawings, and prints by 18 faculty members. The exhibit is curated by an alumna from the institute, Robin Siegel, and features works by Brynna Tucker, Jim Khalsa, and Yorke Flynn. Today, noon–5 p.m., Pratt Institute, Steuben South Gallery, 200 Willoughby Ave., between Emerson Place and Hall Street, Brooklyn, 718-636-3473.