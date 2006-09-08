This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HANDS-ON The Educational Alliance presents a series of art workshops, featuring hands-on clay sculpture training, as well as instruction in making “photo-grams,” a technique inspired by the photographer Man-Ray and the Dada movement. Sunday, 11:30 a.m., 2 and 2:30 p.m., the Educational Alliance, 197 East Broadway, between Jefferson and Clinton streets, 212-780-2300 ext. 463, $10, reservations required.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Socrates Sculpture Park celebrates its 20th anniversary with the “2006 Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition,” featuring the work of 20 young artists. A tour of the park is offered. Sunday, 2–6 p.m., Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. at Broadway, Long Island City, 718-956-1819, free.