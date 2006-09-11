This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TIME CAPSULE The New-York Historical Society presents the “Elegy in the Dust: September 11th and the Chelsea Jeans Memorial,” an exhibit that contains a glass-encased part of the Chelsea Jeans store that was destroyed during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The exhibit also contacts photographs taken during September 11th and video installations. Through Sunday, January 7, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., New-York Historical Society, 212-876-3400, $10 general, $5 students, teachers, and seniors, free for members and children.

DOWNTOWN HISTORY The Brooklyn Museum presents “Looking Back From Ground Zero: Images from the Brooklyn Museum Collection,” an exhibit of photographs, paintings, and drawings from the 19th-century to the present day. The collection documents the development of the Lower Manhattan area. Artists represented include G.N. Miller and Berenice Abbott. Through Sunday, January 7, Wednesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Brooklyn Museum of Art, 200 Eastern Pkwy. at Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-638-5000, $8 general, $4 students and seniors, free for members and children.

SCENES FROM A WINDOW German photographer Reiner Leist has photographed the view from his apartment on Eighth Avenue for 11 years, documenting the changing landscape of Lower Manhattan. The exhibit “Eleven Septembers” is a catalogue of his views of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and a faraway view of the World Trade Center. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Julie Saul Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-627-2410, free.

PORTRAITS OF HEROES The New York City Fire Museum presents “Faces of Ground Zero,” an exhibit of photographs taken in the aftermath of the attacks by photojournalist Joe McNally. The Museum is open continuously from Sunday through Tuesday. New York City Fire Museum, 278 Spring St., between Hudson and Varick streets, 212-691-1303, $5 general, $2 students and seniors, $1 children.

PATCHWORK HEALING St. John’s University in Staten Island presents the United in Memory 9/11 Victims Memorial Quilt, created with donated quilted blocks by quilters from the 50 states and 17 countries. The exhibit is sponsored by the Where-To-Turn and the Joseph Maffeo foundations. Today, noon–5 p.m., St. John’s University, Student Center Gym, 300 Howard Ave., Staten Island, 718-990-1941, free.

EASTERN TRIBUTE “To The Struggle Against World Terrorism,” a sculpture by Russian artist Zurab Tsereteli, is dedicated in New Jersey overlooking the New York Harbor. The sculpture was donated by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Today, 2:30 p.m., the Peninsula, Bayonne, N.J., 212-843-9250, free.

UPTOWN MEETING The Bronx Artists Collective presents an open house for local writers, visual artists, musicians, and performers to share their art inspired by September 11th. Refreshments are provided. Tonight, 7 p.m., Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, 3450 Dekalb Ave. at Kossuth Avenue, the Bronx, 718-881-8183, free.