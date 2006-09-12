Art
YELLOWS AND REDS The colorful oil paintings of Bruce Iacono, which are featured in a new exhibit at Franklin 54 Gallery, depict landscapes, city streets, and sports. Through Saturday, September 30,Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Franklin 54 Gallery, 181 Christopher St., between Weehawken and Washington streets, 212-627-8690, free.
