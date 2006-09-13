The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOUTHERN VIEWS American photographer William Christenberry’s portfolio of photographs and sculptures features scenes from his home state of Alabama from the 1960s to present day. In the exhibit “William Christenberry: Trips and Recent Sculpture,” well-known buildings like the “Palmist Building” and “Green Warehouse” are revisited once again. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Pace/MacGill Gallery, 32 E. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-759-7999, free.

SUPPORTING ISRAEL The Jewish Community Center presents an art fair featuring works by residents of the Israeli town of Tzfat, which was severely damaged in the war against Lebanon. Today and tomorrow, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 646-505-5708, free.

WESTCHESTER FAIR The Peekskill Project 2006 in Peekskill, N.Y., is a site-specific exhibit stretching from the center of Peekskill to the Hudson River waterfront. More than 100 artists are represented in the exhibit, and a photography exhibit curated by Daniel Fuller, “Only The Paranoid Survive,” opens during the festival. Saturday through Sunday, October 7, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., beginning at 1701 Main Street, Peekskill, 914-788-7166, free.

