DRIP DRAW The Guggenheim Museum presents “No Limits, Just Edges: Jackson Pollock Paintings on Paper,” a retrospective devoted exclusively to the abstract expressionist artist’s small-scale works on paper on the 50th anniversary of his death. Through Friday, September 29, Saturday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.
