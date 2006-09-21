This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LANDSCAPE ARTIST Fischbach Gallery presents “Barns 1965–1976,Works on Paper,” an exhibit of paintings completed by Alice Dalton Brown while living in upstate New York in the 1960s. Through Sunday, October 8, Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Fischbach Gallery, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, 212-759-2345, free.

BOLD RELIEF The Guggenheim Museum presents a multimedia retrospective of the work of architect Zaha Hadid, reflecting on her approach to urban planning. Through Wednesday, October 25, Saturday–Wednesday, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.–7:45 p.m., Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-423-3500, $18 general, $15 seniors and students, free for children and members.

ALONG THE LINES The Whitney Museum at Altria presents “Trace,” a group exhibit of sculptures and paintings exploring time and space.Artists include Shannon Ebner, Michael Queenland, and Iván Navarro. Through Sunday, November 12, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 120 Park Ave. at 42nd Street, 917-663-2453, free.