STEPPING INTO THEIR SHOES “A Refugee Camp in the Heart of the City,” presented by Doctors Without Borders, is an outdoor exhibit designed to teach the public about the conditions of current refugee camps in Africa and elsewhere. According to the organization, 33 million people are currently housed in camps. Through Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Prospect Park, Long Meadow at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, 800-490-0773, free.