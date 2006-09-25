Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL Large-scale paintings by Robert Rauschenberg, David Salle, and Michael Bevilacqua are on view in the exhibit “Songs for Sale,” which celebrates the tradition of big works during the Pop Art era. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Deitch Projects, 18 Wooster St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-343-7300, free.
