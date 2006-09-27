This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNLIKELY CANVASES The exhibit “Climbing the Giant” features the works of Irene Hardwicke Olivieri, who painted her surreal images on the facades of bowls and wooden doors, and on mosaics made from owl bones recovered in the wild. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m., ACA Galleries, 529 W. 20th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-206-8080, free.

INKED Cooper Union presents the opening of “Body Type: Typographic Tattoos Etched in Flesh,” an exhibit of photographs by typographer Ina Saltz, who explores the ways in which permanent body ink has permeated mainstream culture. Guests are invited to sample temporary tattoos. Mike Essi is curator of the exhibit. Reception tomorrow, 6 p.m., exhibit through Saturday, October 28, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday, noon–5 p.m., School of Art, Cooper Union, 2nd floor, 7 E.7th St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-4200, free. For complete information, go to cooper.edu/art/lubalin.

LEOPOLD BLOOMS The Fales Collection at New York University presents “The Three Trials of James Joyce,” an exhibit of artifacts featuring first editions and other ephemera related to the publication of “Ulysses.” A Joyce collector and scholar, Jesse Meyers, gives a lecture examining the author’s legacy. Reception tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., exhibit through Sunday, December 10, Bobst Library, NYU, 70 Washington Square South, between University Place and Fifth Avenue, 212-992-9018, free.