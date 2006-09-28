This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INKED Cooper Union presents the opening of “Body Type: Typographic Tattoos Etched in Flesh,” an exhibit of photographs by typographer Ina Saltz, who explores the ways in which permanent body ink has permeated mainstream culture. Guests are invited to sample temporary tattoos. Mike Essi is curator of the exhibit. Reception tonight, 6 p.m., exhibit through Saturday, October 28, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday, noon–5 p.m., School of Art, Cooper Union, 2nd floor, 7 E.7th St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-4200, free. For complete information, go to cooper.edu/art/lubalin.

LEOPOLD BLOOMS The Fales Collection at New York University presents “The Three Trials of James Joyce,” an exhibit of artifacts featuring first editions and other ephemera related to the publication of “Ulysses.” A Joyce collector and scholar, Jesse Meyers, gives a lecture examining the author’s legacy. Reception tonight, 6:30 p.m., exhibit through Sunday, December 10, Bobst Library, NYU, 70 Washington Square South, between University Place and Fifth Avenue, 212-992-9018, free.