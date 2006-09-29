This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RAY OF LIGHT The Rubin Museum of Art presents “Humanitas II,” an exhibit of 26 photographs by Frederic Roberts, who captured his spiritual trek through Asia from 1986 to 2006. Deborah Willis is curator of the exhibit. Friday through Monday, February 26, hours vary, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, $10 general, $7 seniors, students, artists, and museum neighbors, free for children and members. For complete information, go to rmanyc.org.

WESTCHESTER FAIR The Peekskill Project 2006 in Peekskill, N.Y., is a sitespecific exhibit stretching from the center of Peekskill to the Hudson River waterfront. More than 100 artists are represented in the project, and a photography collection curated by Daniel Fuller, “Only The Paranoid Survive,” opens during the festival. Through Sunday, October 8, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., beginning at 1701 Main St., Peekskill, 914-788-7166, free.

DESIGNING WOMAN The Museum of the City of New York presents “The High Style of Dorothy Draper,” an exhibit of rarely seen drawings, furnishings, and photographs by the interior decorator, whose commissions included the Carlyle Hotel. Through Monday, October 9, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.