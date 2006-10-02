This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MYSTICAL WORKS “Kabbalistics,” an exhibit of paintings and drawings by Mark Podwal, features works inspired by Mr. Podwal’s interest in the mystical field of Judaic kabbalism. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Forum Gallery, 745 Fifth Ave. , between 57th and 58th streets, 212-355-4545, free.

ISLAND VISUALS Savacou Gallery presents “Art Off the Main,” a weekend contemporary art show featuring African, Caribbean, and Latin American works. Represented galleries include Caribbean Fine Art, Clinton Hill Gallery, and Cermuda Arte. Thursday through Sunday, Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-473-8649, $10 in advance, $12 at the doors.

ALONG THE LINES The Whitney Museum at Altria presents “Trace,” a group exhibit of sculptures and paintings exploring time and space.Artists include Shannon Ebner, Michael Queenland, and Iván Navarro. Through Sunday, November 12, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 120 Park Ave. at 42nd Street, 917-663-2453, free.

SO GLAMOROUS “Cinema Chic,” an exhibit of movie posters from the first half of the 20th century, anticipates Fashion Week with a display of fashionable films, including a German version of the Michelangelo Antonioni film “Blow Up” (1966), featuring a provocative pose by Vanessa Redgrave and David Hemmings.

Through Wednesday, October 25, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Posteritati Gallery, 239 Centre St., between Broome and Grand streets, 212-226-2207, free.

SOUTHERN VIEWS American photographer William Christenberry’s portfolio of photographs and sculptures features scenes from his home state of Alabama from the 1960s to present day. In the exhibit “William Christenberry: Trips and Recent Sculpture,” well-known buildings like the “Palmist Building” and “Green Warehouse” are revisited once again. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Pace/MacGill Gallery, 32 E. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-759-7999, free.