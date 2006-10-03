Art
ONE SEPTEMBER AFTER ANOTHER German photographer Reiner Leist has photographed the view from his apartment on Eighth Avenue for 11 years, documenting the changing landscape of Lower Manhattan. The exhibit “Eleven Septembers” is a catalogue of his views of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and a far-away view of the World Trade Center. Through Saturday, October 14, Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Julie Saul Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-627-2410, free.
