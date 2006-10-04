This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PREHISTORIC ART Gallery Onetwentyeight presents the opening of “Painting is a Dinosaur,” an exhibit of oils by Cecilia Andre that explores the state of painting within the contemporary art scene. Tonight, 6 p.m., exhibit through Saturday, October 29, Wednesday–Saturday, 1–7 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., 128 Rivington St., between Essex and Norfolk streets, 212-674-0244, free.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR Savacou Gallery presents “Art Off the Main,” a weekend contemporary art show featuring African, Caribbean, and Latin American works. Represented galleries include Caribbean Fine Art, Clinton Hill Gallery, and Cermuda Arte. Tomorrow through Sunday, tomorrow and Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-473-8649, $10 in advance, $12 at the door.