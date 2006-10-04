The New York Sun

PREHISTORIC ART Gallery Onetwentyeight presents the opening of “Painting is a Dinosaur,” an exhibit of oils by Cecilia Andre that explores the state of painting within the contemporary art scene. Tonight, 6 p.m., exhibit through Saturday, October 29, Wednesday–Saturday, 1–7 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., 128 Rivington St., between Essex and Norfolk streets, 212-674-0244, free.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR Savacou Gallery presents “Art Off the Main,” a weekend contemporary art show featuring African, Caribbean, and Latin American works. Represented galleries include Caribbean Fine Art, Clinton Hill Gallery, and Cermuda Arte. Tomorrow through Sunday, tomorrow and Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-473-8649, $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

