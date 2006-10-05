This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TREATS FOR THE EYES Photo New York 2006, the third annual International New York Photographic Art Exposition, features photography and digital and video art. More than 40 galleries are represented in the fair. Tonight through Sunday, tonight, 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon–7 p.m., Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 one-day pass, $25 three-day pass.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR Savacou Gallery presents “Art Off the Main,” a weekend contemporary art show featuring African, Caribbean, and Latin American works. Represented galleries include Caribbean Fine Art, Clinton Hill Gallery, and Cermuda Arte. Tonight through Sunday, tonight and tomorrow, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-473-8649, $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

COME TOGETHER The arts collective BQUACK presents a party in honor of Rik Sansone, whose pen and ink illustration appears in the compilation “Beatles Art: Fantastic New Artwork of the Fab Four (Boxigami).” The event features a Beatles-inspired soundtrack and prints available for purchase. Tonight, 8 p.m., Waltz-Astoria, 23-14 Ditmars Boulevard, between 23rd and 24th streets, Astoria, 718-956-8742, free.