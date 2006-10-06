This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LIVING MEMORIES The New School and the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service present “Landmarkings: 12 Journeys Through 9/11 Living Memorials,” an exhibit of photography and video documenting memorials that remember the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Friday through Friday, October 27, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Federal Hall, 26 Wall St., between Nassau and William streets, 212-229-8919, free.

TREATS FOR THE EYES Photo New York 2006, the third annual International New York Photographic Art Exposition, features photography and digital and video art. More than 40 galleries are represented in the fair. Through Sunday, Friday and Saturday, noon–7 p.m., Sunday, noon–6 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 oneday pass, $25 three-day pass.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR Savacou Gallery presents “Art Off the Main,” a weekend contemporary art show featuring African, Caribbean, and Latin American works. Represented galleries include Caribbean Fine Art, Clinton Hill Gallery, and Cermuda Arte. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m., the Puck Building, 295 Lafayette St. at Houston Street, 212-473-8649, $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

SPREAD YOUR WINGS “The Butterfly Conservatory: Tropical Butterflies Alive in Winter” features 500 species of iridescent butterflies situated in a “tropical” environment. Saturday through Monday, May 28, 10 a.m.–5:45 p.m., American Museum of Natural History, 79 Central Park West at 79th Street, 212-769-5100, $14 general, $10.50 students and seniors, $8 children, free for members.

PREHISTORIC ART Gallery Onetwentyeight presents “Painting is a Dinosaur,”an exhibit of oils by Cecilia Andre that explores the state of painting within the contemporary art scene. Through Saturday, October 29, Wednesday–Saturday, 1–7 p.m., Sunday, 1–5 p.m., 128 Rivington St., between Essex and Norfolk streets, 212-674-0244, free.

JUST SHOOT ME The Gallery at New World Stages presents the exhibit “Francesco Scavullo: A Photographic Retrospective,” which features iconic images created for magazines such as Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Cosmopolitan, the latter of which the lensman shot every cover for 30 years. Through Thursday, November 2, Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., New World Stages, 340 W. 50th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 646-871-1730, free.

RAY OF LIGHT The Rubin Museum of Art presents “Humanitas II,” an exhibit of 26 photographs by Frederic Roberts, who depicts his spiritual trek through Asia between 1986 and 2006. Deborah Willis is curator of the exhibit. Through Monday, February 26, hours vary, Rubin Museum, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-620-5000, $10 general, $7 seniors, students, artists, and museum neighbors, free for children and members. For complete information, go to rmanyc.org.