STORIED DRAWINGS The drawings of Jomar Statkun, collected in the exhibit “The Legend of Tubal-Cain and Other Stories,” bear influence to the work of Goya and El Greco, and to the influence of contemporary graphic art. Through Thursday, October 26, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., LeRoy Neiman Gallery, Columbia University, 2960 Broadway at 116th Street, Dodge Hall, room 310, 212-854-4065, free.
